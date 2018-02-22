Inter: Man Utd set sights on Barcelona and Man City target
21 March at 14:30According to the latest reports from the Daily Star, Manchester United manager José Mourinho has identified Inter central defender Milan Škriniar as a prime target ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The 23-year-old Slovak has been hugely impressive since joining the Nerazzurri from Sampdoria last July, and continues to play a significant part in Luciano Spalletti’s side’s quest to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.
MORE MANCHESTER UNITED TRANSFER NEWS: CHELSEA LEAD RACE TO SIGN 'MOURINHO REJECT' FROM MAN UTD
Naturally, his performances have not gone unnoticed and several European heavyweights are already said to be lining up huge bids for him come the end of the campaign.
Indeed, Barcelona and Manchester City have been linked with him by several media outlets across the continent. However, it seems they will face competition from the Red Devils who are keen to strengthen defensively this off season.
It will come as a blow to each of the aforementioned clubs to learn that Škriniar has no intention of pushing for a move away from San Siro, and sees himself at La Beneamata for a while yet.
(Daily Star)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments