Serge Aurier is all but a Tottenham player,

The Manchester United, Inter and Barcelona target is only waiting for Paris Saint-Germain to confirm his departure.

The Ivorian international is set to leave for

Wanted by Inter and Manchester United, though the latter were stopped by Aurier’s VISA problems, the 24-year-old being prevented from entering Britain last October owing to a conviction for assaulting a police officer.

A bit of a character - he was also busted for calling out half of PSG on Periscope, though he wasn’t aware he was online - Aurier is still a strong presence going forward.

With Daniel Alves joining PSG, the Ligue 1 side has too many right-backs, while Tottenham don’t have enough, Kyle Walker leaving to join Manchester City.