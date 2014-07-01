Inter, Man Utd target set to join Tottenham for €25m
27 August at 13:00Serge Aurier is all but a Tottenham player, according to Le Parisien (via le10sport).
The Manchester United, Inter and Barcelona target is only waiting for Paris Saint-Germain to confirm his departure.
The Ivorian international is set to leave for €25 million, something the Ligue 1 side has wanted to do for a while in order to bring in some money (that Neymar cost them €222m, after all), with Kylian M’Bappe set to join for another €180m.
Wanted by Inter and Manchester United, though the latter were stopped by Aurier’s VISA problems, the 24-year-old being prevented from entering Britain last October owing to a conviction for assaulting a police officer.
A bit of a character - he was also busted for calling out half of PSG on Periscope, though he wasn’t aware he was online - Aurier is still a strong presence going forward.
With Daniel Alves joining PSG, the Ligue 1 side has too many right-backs, while Tottenham don’t have enough, Kyle Walker leaving to join Manchester City.
