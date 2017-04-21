Inter: Manchester United are ready to make a mega offer for a Croatian midfielder
21 April at 20:25It is not a secret that Manchester United as well as a few other EPL clubs have their eyes on Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian midfielder has struggled to get quality playing time this season for Inter as his future is now again in doubt. He recently posted an instagram picture of him an some of his teammates relaxing by the pool moments after their heart-breaking 2-2 tie with Milan in the derby di Milano (Zapata scored the equalizing goal in the 97th minute of play).
UNITED READY TO MAKE A HUGE OFFER FOR HIM - Mourinho's United like him a lot and according to Metro (via the Guardian), it seems like if United are willing to dish out 50 million euros for the Inter midfielder (which is his release clause sum). Suning will still have to make up their mind on his future but since many new players will potentially arrive come summer time, it wouldn't be a surprise if Inter let a a few solid players leave as they have to take into account the Fifa financial fair play rules.
