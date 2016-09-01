Inter-Manchester United, there is also Chelsea who are on Benfica's Swedish defender

Inter and Manchester United both have interest in Benfica's Victor Lindelof but they aren't the two only clubs. According to the Daily Mirror, Antonio Conte's Chelsea is another big club who have their eyes on the rising Swedish defender.



Lindelof's future is uncertain at the moment even if past reports suggest that he is close to re-signing with Benfica as the Portuguese club want to add a 60 million euros release clause in his new potential deal (compared to the actual 30 million euros clause).



Even so, Manchester United would like to acquire him soon but they will have to beat off the competition for him. His future should become clearer in this coming week.



Benfica are currently first in the Portuguese liga standings so to lose him now would be a big blow to their title hopes. A summer move might be more likely at this point in time for Lindelof even if a Benfica stay is still very much on the cards.