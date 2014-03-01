Inter-Manolas, Raiola is also present in the negotiations?

It is not a secret that Kostas Manolas is a real target for Inter this coming summer as Suning want to reinforce their backline. Inter are getting closer to him as his Roma future remains in doubt. According to Premium Sport, it seems like if Mino Raiola has also been involved in the negotiations between the involved parties as an intermediary. So it seems like if Inter will have to have talks with Manolas' agent but also with Mino Raiola, who is a very well known super agent.



Manolas currently has a contract valid till 2019 with Roma and contract talks haven't led to anything conclusive as of now. If he doesn't renew his deal by this coming summer, then Roma might try to cash in on him before it is too late. The Greek international has had a good season with Roma as he appeared in 37 games for Spalletti's club. If he does leave the Roman side, he might be a difficult player to replace.