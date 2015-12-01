Inter, Martinez: 'We are talking to the nerazzurri'

Inter Milan have been busy so far on the transfer window as they welcomed Rafinha and Lisandro Lopez while Nagatomo, Joao Mario and Gabigol left the club. Many nerazzurri fans were hoping that their club would get PSG's Javier Pastore but this now seems to be a closed option. Even so, Ausilio, Zanetti and Sabatini have been working for next summer's transfer window as Lautaro Martinez is a player that they have their eyes on. Here is what the young striker had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press (Goal.com) about his future:



"Yes, my agents are in Italy to speak with Inter Milan. I am currently fully focused on Racing but I will evaluate the different options in the future. This will be my decision 100% as my agents know this. My family will be behind me".



The young Argentine striker has attracted the interest of many big clubs including Inter Milan, Atletico and Real Madrid. The nerazzurri would like to block him for next summer as he will cost close to 15 million euros. He is one to watch out for in the future as Inter would love to get him...