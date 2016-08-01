Inter may not offer defensive star contract extension
20 February at 11:40Inter are considering the future of Joao Miranda. The Brazilian defender’s contract runs until 2018 but the former Atletico Madrid star turns 33 in September. Everybody knows that Suning want to build a new, young team, and new Inter owners are not open to sign players who are on the wrong side of their 30s, nor they want to keep them for long time at the club.
When Miranda’s current agreement with Inter will expire, the player will be almost 34 and Suning are considering whether to offer their defensive star a contract extension or let him leave the club for free at the end of the next season.
No doubt that Miranda is Inter’s most reliable defender and, of course the player would not accept a lower salary to extend his stay at the club.
According to various reports in Italy, including that one of interdipendenza.net, both parties are considering whether to sign a new agreement or not, meantime Miranda will be suspended for Inter’s next Serie A clash against AS Roma.
