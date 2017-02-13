Inter meet agent of € 22 million Arsenal target over possible summer move
15 February at 09:55Inter are taking concrete steps to sign Arsenal target Ricardo Rodriguez. According to Corriere dello Sport, the nerazzurri have had a meeting with the player’s entourage in a hotel in Milan’s city centre to discuss a potential transfer for the Switzerland International who tops the Serie A giants summer shortlist.
The signing of the 24-year-old would help Inter to fix their defensive woes on the wings given that the Serie A giants have been struggling to sign decent wide defenders over the last few transfer campaigns.
Inter are trying to reach an agreement with the player’s entourage as the nerazzurri are willing to meet the player’s € 22 million release clause in the summer which means that negotiations with the player’s club Wolfsburg are not going to last long.
Inter will be also looking for a new right-back with Sime Vrsaljko and Matteo Darmian who are both on Inter’s watchlist.
