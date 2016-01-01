Inter Milan have met with Federico Bernardeschi’s agent again,

Director of sport Piero Ausilio met with the Chelsea and Juventus target’s agent, Beppe Bozzo, in the last few days in order to talk figures, both in terms of a transfer fee and a contract.

Bernardeschi has already turned down Juventus, echoing what happened with Domenico Berardi last year. Is he worried about playing time, as the Sassuolo man (and fellow Inter and Chelsea target!) was?

Either way, Inter are ready to make a

40 million offer for the Carrara native, but Antonio Conte is also very enthusiastic about him. Bernardeschi would be a perfect fit on the wing in the Italian’s 3-4-3.

It looks like

40m is nowhere near enough for the Della Valle to avoid being crucified by the townspeople, who love their young star, who has scored 13 goals and made five assists in all comps this season.

Bernardeschi’s deal expires in 2019, a bit of pressure for Fiorentina, who would need to sell him before 2018 to avoid any Bosman ramifications.