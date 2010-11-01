Inter midfield star Marcelo Brozovic has recently emerged as a possible transfer target of Manchester United for the 2017/18 summer transfer campaign. The Red Devils boss José Mourinho is said to be an admirer of the Croatia International who is currently in the middle of a storm for his disappointing performance against Sampdoria that, most believe, cost nerazzurri a home defeat on Monday night.



The 26-year-old managed to make Inter fans even more angry yesterday night when he ‘liked’ the Instagram post of Manchester United announcing Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s equalizer against Everton (pic via @nonleggerlo). The Croat also started following the Premier League giants on Instagram fuelling transfer speculations and increasing Inter fans’ anger.





​

Brozovic joined Inter in January 2014 for just € 8 million and his contract with Inter runs until 2021. The former Dinamo Zagreb starlet has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract with the Serie A giants and Inter are reported to be not open to sell the player for a lower transfer fee.

