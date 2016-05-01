While Nerazzurri fans are keen on the big shot, the Corso Vittorio Emanuele also has an obligation to think about selling players, which in turn could feed the fuel needed for Inter to be able to afford high quality acquisitions.

MIDFIELDER EXIT - Gary Medel's name has appeared on the list of club directors for several weeks now. The Chilean midfielder remains on the market and has not yet joined the Nerazzurri group. The former Sevilla player will likely return to Spalletti's disposal at the end of the month, when the team will be back from the Chinese tour. But the Tuscan coach has been clear, explaining to Medel that he no longer features in the club’s future tactical plans.

VERSATILITY MAN - The fact that Spalletti did not guarantee Medel a place as a defender was enough for the footballer to look for a new home. The most concrete offer came from Trabzonspor, the Turks also met the economic demands of the Nerazzurri company, but the destination does not suit the midfielder’s desire. On his tracks there are still Boca, Tigres, Besiktas and Spartak Moscow, but so far none of them has presented the right offer to the player's entourage.



@davidbaleno, adapted and translated

David Baleno