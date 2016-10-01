Inter Milan alerted as Man Utd may let target leave for free
16 January at 14:30Manchester United risk losing Juan Mata for free this summer by delaying a decision to trigger a contract extension for the Spaniard, sources have told ESPN FC.
The four-and-a-half-year deal the midfielder signed when he joined from Chelsea in January 2014 is set to expire at the end of the season. United hold an option to extend the contract by another season, but, as of yet, the 29-year-old has not been informed.
The delay means Mata has been free to negotiate terms with clubs outside England since Jan. 1. However, despite interest from Inter Milan and Valencia, he wants to stay at Old Trafford, according to sources.
United are still expected to exercise their option before the end of the season with sources telling ESPN FC it would make little sense to allow a player to walk away for free. It will be interesting to see if, or how, a possible Alexis Sanchez signing plays role in Mourinho’s decision on Mata.
