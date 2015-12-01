Inter Milan is taking a major step in their attempt to beef up their midfield. Sporting director Piero Ausilio is currently on his way to Barcelona in an effort to bring Rafinha to Italy.The Barcelona midfielder is largely considered expendable now that Philippe Coutinho is in Catalonia. Luciano Spalletti has been looking at two options from Barcelona, the other being Gerard Deulofeu.However, now that Simone Verdi has rejected a move from Bologna to Napoli, the Nerazzurri are concerned that Deulofeu will end up wearing a lighter shade of blue, and don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to bring in Rafinha.