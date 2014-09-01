Inter Milan: Ausilio gives the latest update on Icardi

Prior to Inter Milan’s clash against Bologna, Piero Ausilio spoke to Sky Sports about the club and future of Mauro Icardi.



LAUTARO MARTINEZ:

We tried to put some important conversations, both with him and with the company. But today I do not really want to talk about the market, we are focused on the match.



ON LUCIANO SPALLETTI:

I am in tune with our coach, and we all are, I do not want to add anything else.



ICARDI:

It's a bit of a gamble, it was a risk to have him play today. If it was the last match of the year he would have played, but today we prefer not to risk it.The contract is from now to the end of the season, there is no date. We are all calm.



CANDREVA:

It's not the problem of an individual, if we do not win from eight matches, it's because there are other general problems.



CHAMPIONS LEAGUE:

I do not look back, if the championship ended today we would be in the Champions League. I do not look back, at Milan, at Samp, at Atalanta. I see that in front we have only three teams.

