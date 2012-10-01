Inter Milan, Barcelona will battle for €50 million Brazilian star
15 December at 15:00Many talent accessors are convinced that young midfielder Arthur is the next generational talent to emerge from Brazil. The 21-year-old dragged his Brazilian club, Gremio, from the depths of the Copa Libertadores. It’s no surprise that he’s attracting attention from two of the top clubs in the world.
Barcelona and Inter Milan are preparing for a bidding war that will likely result in Arthur earning a €50 million transfer fee, at minimum.
The Blaugrana have been keen to acquire a midfielder and have activated Robert Fernandez to negotiate on their behalf. It is believed both Fernandez and Arthur’s representatives had reached an agreement recently, but it was ultimately axed by Gremio.
Inter Milan have recently sent scouts to South America to assess his viability at the San Siro. By all accounts, those reports have come back in the affirmative, and the Nerazzurri are prepared to go toe-to-toe with Barcelona for Arthur.
