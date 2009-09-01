Inter Milan - Bologna: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Inter are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against Bologna in Serie A (W3 D4).

• Inter have won only one of their last five home Serie A games against Bologna (D2 L2), after winning seven of the previous eight (D1).

• Inter have not won in their last eight Serie A games (D6 L2): they have never gone nine games in a row without a win in the competition.

• The Nerazzurri have failed to score more than one goal in each of their last four Serie A home games: in the previous eight their average was 2.5 goals per game.

• Bologna have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five Serie A away games (12 goals), and they’ve lost three of the last four (W1).

• Only Torino (12) have drawn more Serie A games than Inter (nine) this season, while Bologna have drawn only one of their last 18 league games (W7 L10).

• Inter have attempted the most open crosses (500), while Bologna have registered the fewest (232) in Serie A this season.

• Rodrigo Palacio made 140 appearances and scored 39 goals in Serie A with Inter.

• Antonio Candreva has not scored in his last 29 Serie A appearances, his longest goal-drought in the competition – against Bologna, in February 2010, he scored his first-ever Serie A goal.

• Mauro Icardi has scored four goals in his last five Serie A games against Bologna.