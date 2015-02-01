Inter Milan dealt blow as Mourinho reveals Man Utd’s summer transfer strategy

Manchester United manager seems quite happy with the current makeup of his side’s offensive force, and says he won’t buy another attacker during the summer transfer window.



It would appear to rule out a move for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, all of whom have been linked with transfers to Old Trafford.



Mourinho said: "We have Alexis, [Romelu] Lukaku, [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford. Rashford can play on the left and the right, Alexis is exactly the same.”



"All of them apart from Lukaku can play from behind as the second striker that's why I say that it's bad for you because you like to have things to write and speculate, especially in the summer, but I don't want attacking players so don't speak about attacking players that are coming here because nobody is coming here.”



"Speculation in the summer you have to go to other areas, attacking players I am really happy.”