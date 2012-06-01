Inter Milan dealt blow as Sturridge moves away from Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion are heading the chase to secure Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool after agreeing on a loan until the end of the season, in a setback to both Newcastle United and Inter Milan.



Alan Pardew’s side, fresh from dumping the Merseysiders out of the FA Cup, reached an agreement with the club for the England international. They will assume his salary of €150,000 in its entirety, as well as pay a fee of around €2.25 million for the temporary arrangement with a medical expected to happen late Monday afternoon.



Inter had struck a similar deal with Liverpool, only for Sturridge to stall on the switch as he hoped Sevilla would follow up their enquiry for him with a solid offer. That didn’t materialise, which encouraged Newcastle to enter negotiations for the 28-year-old, who has started just five games in the campaign.



Rafael Benitez was waiting on the forward to travel to Tyneside on Monday afternoon, but with West Brom entering the fray and offering Birmingham-born Sturridge the opportunity to return to the West Midlands, that plan was torpedoed.



He was also rumored to be on Roma’s radar in case they sold Dzeko to Chelsea.

