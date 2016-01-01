Tanti auguri Big Lion! pic.twitter.com/a4bcJuY5GJ — Andrea Ranocchia (@23_Frog) 2 gennaio 2018

Inter Milan have been doing very good this season but they have struggled of late. They haven't won a game in regulation time over their last 6 games as Luciano Spalletti will surely be hoping to get his team back on track fast. Ranocchia has been playing a lot of late (because of Miranda's physical issues) as he sent a special message to his teammate Davide Santon, who recently celebrated his 27th birthday. He said: "All the best big lion!". You can view the message down bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com.