Inter Milan: Icardi explains why Barca didn't work out
08 December at 11:30Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi gave an in-depth interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport in which he dished on his future at Inter, and whether Real Madrid or other clubs are in it.
Why did it not work out for you at Barcelona?
“The type of football they play, with tiny players, was not for me. I remember that Ibrahimovic also had a bad experience there. I immediately realized that with my characteristics I would not have found any space to play with the first team. Then Sampdoria arrived offering the chance to play in a league that I felt suited me much more.”
If Real Madrid, Bayern or PSG arrive with the cash to pay the release fee clause in your contract together with a new contract what do you do then?
“I have already replied to this question many times, it is not the right time to be having certain discussions. Besides I don’t handle these things.”
The clause can only be activated if you say yes?
“No-one has arrived yet [laughs]. Everything is clear, I am very happy in Milano, everyone knows this. I love the city, how we play, I score a lot of goals and I am the captain of a huge club, these are important things for me. There are others who have to think about questions relating to the transfer window, I am interested in what happens on the pitch, I have to only think about doing my duties, meaning scoring goals and helping the team. Wanda is here to talk with the club.”
There is a lot of talk about a renewal, about the release clause being to low, but do you honestly want to stay in Milano?
“Inter put in the clause in my contract, I don’t know if it is high or low, and my intensions are clear. Let me repeat, I want to win something with this shirt. In the future, eventually if the moment arrives that an offer were to come or not, everyone must go and talk with Inter, Piero Ausilio and the President and then we will see.”
