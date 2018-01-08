Inter in pole position to land Man Utd star
09 January at 12:00Undoubtedly the main priority for Inter Milan and manager Luciano Spalletti this January is acquiring the rights to Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona. But it appears they’re not content on simply beefing up their attack. According to La Repubblica, the Nerazzurri are in pole position to land Manchester United defender Daley Blind.
With an injury to Joao Miranda, and reports linking Milan Skriniar to moves away from the San Siro, Spalletti is desperate to beef up the center of their defense. Their scouts believe the Dutchman is the ideal candidate to fill that role.
Blind was purchased by Louis Van Gaal following his performances at the 2014 World Cup. However, after Jose Mourinho took over from the Dutch manager, Blind has seen his influence on the club dwindle, and is now considered a spare part.
Should the right offer for him arise, Manchester United will surely allow him to leave Old Trafford.
