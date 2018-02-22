Inter Milan legend: 'Juve wil sign a player like Dani Alves'
07 May at 12:00Former Inter Milan legend Beppe Bergomi has revealed that Juventus will sign a player like Dani Alves in the upcoming summer transfer window.
A former Juventus player himself, Alves joined Juve in the summer of 2016 on a free transfer from La Liga giants Barcelona. The Brazilian lasted just a single season at the club, making 19 Serie A appearances. Despite that though, he won the Scudetto with the bianconeri and played a vital role in taking the club to the finals of the UEFA Champions League before moving to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.
And Bergomi, who is an Inter legend and made over 500 appearances for the nerazzurri throughout his stay from 1979 to 1999, has said that the Old Lady will sign a player like Dani Alves in the upcoming summer. He told Sky: "I also expect a purchase like that of Dani Alves ".
"Dani Alves was a winner, used to winning, Juve will take a player like that in June".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
