Inter Milan, Lippi: "They never accepted me ..."

Marcello Lippi spoke to Dugout about his time at Inter Milan and the Scudetto of 2002, here is what he had to say: "I always told my players to fight until the very end. I told them that if we could win the next 5 games, then we would win the league title in 2002. I was with Inter a few years before this and I did have problems. They never wanted to accept my Juventus past it seems. I think that we would win a lot at Juve since we worked harder and had more talent than most teams. I would always defend my Juve past even when at Inter, which is something that did not work....".



MAY 5TH - " Against Piacenza we had a hard time but in the end we won thanks to a Nedved goal. The same day, Inter drew Chievo 2-2 ... . The last game of the season then arrived and the rest is now history. To return to Juve and to win a league title that many people believed Inter would win was a big satisfaction for me".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)