Inter Milan: Ausilio acknowledges Icardi may leave for Real Madrid
04 December at 10:40Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio spoke to RAI Sport following his club’s 5-0 thumping of Chievo Verona on Sunday. The victory took the Nerazzurri to the top of the Serie A table in what has been a revelatory season for the historic club.
Among the topics he discussed were the rumors surrounding his star striker, Mauro Icardi’s, strong links to a move away from the San Siro.
ON BEING IN FIRST PLACE:
“We are good at the top of the standings, but we have to be very realistic. We have done a good job so far, but anything can before May. Everyone will have streaks, and in two weeks everything can change. It’s still possible to fail, but surely we want to stay where we are until the end.”
ON MAURO ICARDI:
“Icardi is very good and can still improve since he is only 24. He has many opportunities to improve and the desire to do it, based on the work he does every day. He’s an advantage and added value for Inter. He is a force for this team, but together with him there are players like Ivan Perisic, Antonio Candreva, who has not scored yet but is assisting, and Skriniar, who has scored 3 goals. We know that we do not depend only on him, our attack is a complete one.”
ON A POTENTIAL ICARDI TRANSFER:
“I do not think that Icardi needs to be convinced to stay at Inter because he has a long enough contract with us. The most important thing is the will of the player, the desire to feel good and feel important in the team of which he is the protagonist and captain. The problem is Real Madrid’s, for they need to convince him to leave Inter.”
Go to comments