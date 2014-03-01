Unquestionably, the most anticipated matchup during Serie A’s return on Sunday is the evening match between Inter Milan and Roma. The two clubs, who started the season very strong, have seen their Scudetto hopes fade as struggles enveloped both teams before the break.



With Roma sitting in fifth place in Serie A, one spot out of a Champions League spot, and the hosts only three points ahead (despite playing one more match than Roma), tomorrow’s clash has major implications for both clubs’ European dreams.



Here’s how you can expect both clubs to line up tomorrow night at the San Siro.

