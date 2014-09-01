Inter Milan set to battle PL clubs for German World Cup winner

With the departure of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, attention now turns to which player, or players, Borussia Dortmund may sell next.



American sensation Christian Pulisic was being linked to Manchester United, Liverpool, and rivals Bayern Munich in the latter stages of the January transfer window. However, it’s Andre Schurrle who’s most likely to don a new shirt after the World Cup this summer.



Over the course of last month, the German club received numerous enquiries and offers from across Europe for the German international. Despite the ramped up interest in Schurrle, the World Cup winner continues to wear the yellow and black shirt.



However, it’s being speculated that Inter Milan and Crystal Palace will be looking to poach his services come July.



A move away from Signal Iduna Park is not certain though. New Dortmund manager Peter Stroger has showed trust in Schurrle and is giving him significant playing time since taking over for Peter Bosz