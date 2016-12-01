Inter Milan shortlist two strikers to replace Icardi
15 December at 11:20Inter Milan has already begun planning for life after Mauro Icardi. The Nerazzurri are resigned to the reality that the world-class striker will leave the San Siro for Real Madrid next summer, and are already working on finding a replacement.
With the backing of their new Chinese investors, cost is less of an object than talent and marketability are. As such, Don Balon is reporting that Harry Kane is top on the Inter Milan wishlist for this summer. The top-class English striker has been linked with numerous moves away from Tottenham; most recently, of which, is also move to Real Madrid.
Such a move would send shockwaves throughout the footballing world, and is still a long way from coming to fruition.
A more reasonable, and likely, option revolves around another Real Madrid target, Andrea Belotti. The young Torino striker has been remarkably consistent throughout his blossoming career. Inter Milan like that he’s already proven himself in Serie A, and think he will fit seamlessly into Luciano Spalletti’s system.
