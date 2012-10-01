Inter Milan: Spalletti on Pordenone, Valero, and the FIGC presidency

In advance of tomorrow’s match against Udinese, Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti spoke at a press conference on Friday afternoon. Among the topics discussed were their scare against Serie C side Pordenone, the next FIGC president, and why Borja Valero is key to success.



ON THE PORDENONE MATCH:

“What happened against Pordenone was because of my management. That match has not disturbed us, and we know what we have to do.”



WHAT HAPPENED AGAINST PORDENONE:

“We had talked about what were the dangers. I think it is wrong to say that the players did not commit themselves. Inter was stronger in every area, so the problem was in the management of the strengths that I have available. I chose to play a whole new lineup and most likely put them in trouble. All this determined that not everyone could express themselves to the best of their abilities.”



ON WHO HE SUPPORTS FOR THE NEXT FIGC PRESIDENT:

“It would be easy for me to say Domiano Tommasi because I know his culture, strength and balance. It must be him for me." (He is not yet a candidate)



ON THE IMPORTANCE OF BORJA VALERO:

“Borja Valero bonds the team. You can put him all over the place, he has the right proportions, he knows how to do everything, even when he challenges he goes there strongly and then he sees first with his head and then with his eyes".

