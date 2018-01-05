Inter Milan target and Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore has been failing to report for the club’s training session over the last two days.

The 28-year-old Pastore has fallen down the pecking order at PSG this season after the arrivals of the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. He has made only eight starts this season it is believed that he is looking to move away from the club, as he desires to play for Argentina in this year’s World Cup, with Inter Milan after him.

Pastore and Edinson Cavani have not trained with the side over the last two days and the Parisiens boss Unai Emery expressed his discontent in a recent press-conference. He said:

"I'll wait to talk to them. I will listen to what they have to say to understand the reasons for as to why they are not with us yet. Cavani today will probably make it, even if it is not safe.""The two players warned us of the delay on Wednesday and now they will have to explain all this to the company.”Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)