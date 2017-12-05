Inter Milan-Udinese: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Inter Milan have won each of their last five league meetings with Udinese, scoring 16 goals and conceding just five in the process.

• Over the course of the last seven Serie A matches played in Milan, there has been a balanced record: three wins apiece, one draw.

• Udinese have found the net in seven of their last eight league encounters with Inter away from home.

• The last time Inter were unbeaten in their opening 16 league fixtures was in the 2007/08 season, and they won the Serie A title at the end of that campaign.

• Udinese have won their last two league games without conceding a goal: the last time they enjoyed three victories in a row keeping three clean sheets in Serie A was in April 2013.

• Inter have conceded only one goal in the opening 30 minutes of play (a league-low in Serie A this season), while Udinese have shipped 11 goals in the same period, fewer only than Benevento (12).

• Although they have faced 49 total shots across their last four league fixtures, the Nerazzurri have conceded just one goal in that period.

• Éder has scored eight goals in his 11 Serie A appearances against Udinese (his favourite opponent in the Italian top-flight), including his only brace for Inter, in the last meeting between these two sides at San Siro.

• Kevin Lasagna scored his first Serie A goal at San Siro against Inter, in January 2016 when playing for Carpi. This season he has already netted a goal in this stadium, against AC Milan.

• At least one of Antonin Barak and Jakub Janko have been involved in seven of Udinese’s last eight league goals.