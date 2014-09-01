Inter Milan: Man Utd, Mkhitaryan may spoil Joao Mario to PSG plan

Inter Milan have been trying to unload disappointing import Joao Mario for some time now. Recently the plan has been to send the Portuguese international to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for Javier Pastore. However, Manchester United is prepared to spoil the planned transfer.



With Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s future at Old Trafford on its last legs, the Armenian has become a hot-commodity across Europe, and the Nerazzurri are prepared to bring him to the San Siro.



Though they think Javier Pastore would be a good fit for the squad, manager Luciano Spalletti is said to covet Mkhitaryan more. Corriere dello Sport is reporting that they’re prepared to cancel the PSG swap and, instead, exchange Joao Mario for Mkhitaryan.



The main stumbling block to such a transfer is that Mkhitaryan is from Armenia. Bringing him to the San Siro would take up the non-EU roster spot intended for ex-Chelsea star Ramires, who’s supposed to join Inter Milan on loan.