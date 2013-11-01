Inter Milan’s youth team took the spoils in an exciting Supercoppa Primavera as they defeated Roma’s youngsters 2-1 in extra time. Facundo Colidio played hero as he deftly lifted a ball into Roma’s net in the 117th minute to secure the victory.Inter Milan made the Supercoppa final by way of winning the last Primavera season, while Roma won the Coppa Italia version.The match started off with a flurry as Inter took the lead in the second minute, only to have Roma draw level only four minutes later. 111 minutes elapsed before Colidio sent the Nerazzurri faithful at San Siro home happy.