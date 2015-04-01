Patrik Schick is getting closer to Roma. Inter has loosened its clutches on the Czech striker following a new improved offer from the Giallorossi club, who are willing to invest 40 million EUR to bring the Sampdoria star into capital. Inter ownership did not like the serious increase in the price of the player, who just a month ago was sold to Juventus for 30.5 million EUR. In short, Suning did not want to participate in an auction.

EMERGENCY DEALINGS - The idea of ​the young striker moving to Rome has nearly settled on the minds of Inter leadership, and should Schick accept Roma’s offer, the Nerazzurri could refocus their attention with an emergency maneuver for Keita Balde. The Lazio striker has already reached an agreement with Juventus, but the Bianconeri have not yet reached agreement with Claudio Lotito, who is still willing to sell to the highest bidder.

AUSILIO IN ROME - In Rome, Lazio ask for 30 million EUR for the 22 year old attacker, but at 25 million EUR can begin to find an agreement. The road is complicated by the pact between the player and Juventus, but in the next few hours Inter will try to find out if there is room for re-opening any negotiations. Meanwhile tomorrow Ausilio will arrive in the capital in preparations for the Saturday match between Inter and Roma, and it is not excluded that there may be a first contact with Lazio and Calenda, but the window is closing quickly for a deal...