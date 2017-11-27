Inter are going to be missing three big players for their Sunday game with Chievo,

The Nerazzurri are riding high on a fourteen-game unbeaten streak, which includes eleven wins, good enough to make second place.

Recent news indicated that, while Matias Vecino may well make the Juventus game in two weeks’ time, he is set to risk this Sunday’s game. He is not the only one, with Joao Miranda suspended after being carded for the fifth time this season.

Roberto Gagliardini is also suspended, likely forcing Inter to play Marcelo Brozovic, Andrea Ranocchia and Joao Mario.

Brozovic scored at the weekend against Cagliari in a 3-1 win, but is seen as not having the tactical discipline to manage in Luciano Spalletti’s midfield.

Andrea Ranocchia is much-derided in Milan, though Coach Luciano Spalletti has defended him from an irate fan before, and the former Inter captain was good on loan to Hull City last season.