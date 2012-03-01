Manolas, Rudiger, De Vrij and many other names that will soon be mentioned. Certainly, it is no secret that Inter is looking for a top defender for next season. At least one, because Suning wants to reinforce the backline in a concrete way and one of the defenders at the top of Piero Ausilio’s list of is undoubtedly Marquinhos. He is very much in favor of the PSG defender, and Marquinhos has been in the Inter radar for years because his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 2019. But the deal may be complicated.

To date, an agreement has not yet been reached for renewing his contract. But PSG has decided to have a new meeting with his entourage by the end of the month. Despite Marquinhos being linked to potential offers from Inter or Manchester United, the relationship with director Patrick Kluivert is good. For PSG Marquinhos is their next priority after having already signed Cavani to an extension. And so, one of the favorites of Inter home is likely to definitively stay in Paris.