Inter are considering signing Daniel Sturridge,

The Liverpool striker has really struggled to get playing time this season, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino being played ahead of him for obvious reasons.

The Nerazzurri are in need of reinforcements up front, whether it’s to back up Mauro Icardi or to replace him when he gets tired. Striker Eder is rumoured to be on his way out.

Sturridge has pace and the ability to keep the ball up, and could do with a change of scenery. Having only played 431 league minutes this season, he is far removed from the man who scored 21 Premier League goals in 2013/2014.

Sturridge has been linked to Italian sides since November, with Milan and Roma sniffind around as well.

Inter could do with someone else to score the goals, seeing as they have not found many alternatives to Mauro Icardi, who has already scored 18.