Inter: Murillo-Valencia, his agent: 'There is optimism but it's not done yet'. As for Schick....
08 August at 19:58Inter Milan's transfer season has heated up recently as the nerazzurri have so far signed Padelli, Skriniar, Borja Valero, Vecino and are set to also complete the signing of Dalbert. A few of their players will be leaving the club soon as Jeison Murillo is inching closer to Valencia. The Spanish club would like to close a deal in the coming days as the player's agent (Rocco Dozzini) met with Inter today. As he was leaving Corso Vittorio Emanuele, he spoke quickly with our very own Pasquale Guarro (Calciomercato.com). Here is what he had to say: " How are negotiations? Good, good. He will be leaving for Valencia? Let's be calm, let's see. We are pretty optimistic....". His agent pretty much confirmed that Murillo is getting very close to joining Valencia.
SCHICK IS A POSSIBILITY - According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the coming hours should be crucial for Schick's future as he will be undergoing medical tests. If all is well, then Inter Milan will likely make a blitz for him as they are ready to dish out 30.5 million euros (payable in three payments). Juventus are also closely watching the situation as they too like him a lot...
