According to reports in Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com, Inter Milan have named the price they want for their highly-rated central defender. The Spanish sports daily claims that Nerazzurri chiefs will sit down and negotiate his possible departure if someone is prepared to spend €40 million.

The 24-year-old Colombian has been a great form this season and has formed a reliable partnership with Brazilian Miranda at the heart of Inter’s back-line. These performances have caught the attention of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola who is now reported to be thinking about making a summer move for the player.



The Catalan tactician wants to bring in some younger reinforcements at The Etihad whilst at the same time, provide healthy competition for places alongside current centre-half pairing Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones. With money seemingly no option to the Premier League side, it’s unlikely they will baulk at the price Inter are asking.