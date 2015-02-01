Inter name their price for Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool target
21 April at 14:25Inter star Ivan Perisic has emerged a summer transfer target of Manchester United with the Red Devils boss José Mourinho who is said to have entered transfer talks to sign both him and Marcelo Brozovic once the summer transfer campaign opens.
Marcelo Brozovic is not on good terms with Inter fans anymore and is being heavily linked with a summer departure from the San Siro. The Croat has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract with Inter and the Serie A giants are open to sell him for that fee.
Inter owners Suning, however, could also decide to sell Perisic for a similar fee. The 28-year-old has eight goals and nine assists in 36 appearances with Inter in all competitions so far this season. He joined the Serie A giants from Wolfsburg for € 18 million in summer 2015 and Suning could be open to sell him for € 50 million.
Perisic is being also targeted by Liverpool and Chelsea with the Blues who are also interested in Perisic’s teammate Antonio Candreva.
