Inter-Napoli, Mertens is still on the nerazzurri's radar. Icardi on the other hand....

Tomorrow night, Inter will take on Napoli at the San Siro in an important game for both clubs. Inter want to get back to winning ways as they are struggling of late where as Napoli want to maintain their 3rd place in the Italian Serie A standings. This will also be a great match-up between Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens. The Argentine forward has scored 24 goals so far where as Mertens scored 22 goals.



PIPITA'S REPLACEMENT - Mauro Icardi was the chosen one to replace Higuain last summer but in the end a move did not happen. Napoli had talks with Wanda Nara (Icardi's wife/agent) but Suning finally locked him up long term (till 2021).



MERTENS IS BEING SCOUTED BY INTER - And Mertens? He has had a terrific season with Napoli but his future is in doubt. Manchester United are also after him as his contract expires in 2018. All eyes will be at the San Siro tomorrow as Inter take on Napoli. Icardi and Mertens were close to being teammates last off-season in Naples but they might soon become teammates with Inter....