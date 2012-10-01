By: Richard Hall (@RichHall80)

In a week of contrasts, it was also a week of similarity. Inter played two teams from different stratospheres’ in the footballing universe this week but ultimately ended up with the same result. Serial title winners Juventus were held for a draw in Turin, before Serie C’s, Prodenone caused much fuss by also taking the Nerazzurri to extra time, before heroically losing on penalties. Even so, if you Luciano Spalletti had said that by end of the week they would still be undefeated and through in the Coppa many would have been satisfied. It is this weekend against Udinese however, that they need to find their bite again.

Before the match against Juventus, Inter had destroyed Chievo 5-0 in a near perfect performance. Ivan Perisic’s hat-trick had shown that the Milanese did not just rely on the goals of their ‘assassino’ Mauro Icardi, who has despatched 16 goals in 15 league games so far. The performance also showcased their ‘misters’ ability to maximise the potential of Inter’s current crop of players, there was not a man on the pitch who did not contribute offensively or defensively.

Against Juventus it was a different game altogether and Spalletti won the chess match. He sat back and allowed ‘The Old Lady’ space in the right areas, offering them chance to try and break them down. Max Allegri, normally the man who reads a game like no other on the peninsula, set up as he did against Napoli and Barcelona (arguably offering Inter too much respect). It was only during the game did he try and come at them but to no avail. Criticised after the game for failing to dominate games this year, even though he had been backed by the club to get the wide men in he needed to play a more expansive game, the Bianconeri left frustrated as Inter’s record was still intact.

As Prodenone came to town in midweek, it was perhaps thought by nearly every commentator, that Inter would, with the likes of Yann Karamoh and Andrea Pinamonti in the ranks, demolish the Serie C side whilst the big guns rested. Not so, as the Nerazzurri fans watched open mouthed the quality of the minnows and the incredible heroics of their goalkeeper, Simone Perilli, meant that, even with Icardi, Perisic and Brozovic entering the fight, the game went to extra time before Inter came out on top in the shoot-out.

These two 0-0 draws can be put down to success and complacency but ultimately ‘it was all alright on the night’. Now with Udinese, Sassuolo and Lazio on the horizon Inter must get back to winning ways in Serie A and this needs to start against the Zebrette on Saturday as the match against Sassuolo will also need to be handled in the same manner, as the game against L’Aquile will be a tough way to end 2017.

Their rivals will also be looking to end the year well, Juventus take on Bologna, Roma and Hellas, only the Giallorossi will perhaps cause issue on paper although it is in Turin. Napoli must face Torino, Sampdoria and Crotone, with the first two fixtures testing just how jaded Maurizio Sarri’s teams are. Roma (with a game in hand) face Cagliari, Juventus and Sassuolo proving that all the teams have one main game where they could lose points.

Inter will want to take on Udinese in full throttle as they did when facing Chievo. It should be noted however that the Zebrette have won the last three in all competitions, an incredible 8-3 win against Perugia in the Coppa Italia was followed up with a 3-0 away win against Crotone and a 2-0 home win against Benevento. Admittedly the quality of the opposition was not the elite of Italian Football but the manner in which they were dispatched was still more clinical than the way Spalletti’s men dealt with Prodenone.

Inter will look to Icardi and Perisic, in particular in this game,to find the net and ask the rest to step up and take collective responsibility for the goals. Perhaps the game that nearly saw them embarrassed by the representatives from Serie C will make sure they prepare properly, get back on the score sheet and show their title credentials but ultimately prove to Serie A that Inter haven’t lost their bite.