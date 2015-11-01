Inter, new proposal for Sampdoria's Schick. As for Semedo...



Inter Milan really like Sampdoria's Patrik Schick a lot and they aren't the only ones. As Premium Sport reported, Inter made a new proposal to Sampdoria for their young rising star after having an initial 25 million euros rejected by Ferrero's club. Inter are ready to acquire him and leave him on loan for another year at Sampdoria similar to what Juventus did with Caldara.



Schick has scored 9 goals in 26 appearances for Sampdoria this season but he only started in 6 of those games. He has been attracting the interest of many big clubs around the world.



SEMEDO ALSO A POSSIBILITY? - Suning want to improve their wing-back position come summer time and Benfica's Nelson Semedo is very high on their list. According to O Jogo, they aren't the only ones as AC Milan are also on the player (especially if their ownership closing occurs). It will take a lot of money to get Benfica's attention for Semedo....