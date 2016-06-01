Inter news: Chelsea defender targeted, Arsenal boost in starlet’s chase
06 August at 15:18Inter are reported to be interested in signing Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, according to Tuttosport. The nerazzurri are determined to sell Jeison Murillo and the promising Chelsea centre-back has emerged as possible defence reinforcement for the Serie A giants.
Inter, however, has yet to agree the price-tag of Murillo who wants to leave the club.
Valencia are the most interested club in signing the former Granada star who has given his green light to move to the Mestalla.
According to our reporter Pasquale Guarro, however, Inter are not going to sell Murillo for only € 13 million as that fee would not be enough to sign any replacement, including Christensen.
Meantime, the nerazzurri have retired from the race to sign Caen starlet Yann Karamoh.
The Serie A giants had offered € 5 million to sign the 19-year-old who is also being linked with a move to Arsenal.
The contract of Karamoh expires in 2018 and La Gazzetta dello Sport states Inter are waiting to sign the player as a free agent.
Caen’s manager Grande, however, has revealed earlier this week that: “Karamoh will surely leave. He is training alongside the rest of his teammates but he won’t be playing any game with us until the 31st of August.”
Here’s why Arsenal can still hope to sign Karamoh this summer. The Gunners, however, need to match the player’s € 10 million price-tag if they are to sign the promising starlet.
