Inter news: Moratti rules out return, Liverpool target set for contract extension
20 September at 18:12Former Inter President Massimo Moratti had been linked with a shock return to the club but the ex nerazzurri president has ruled out a return in the club’s board.
“No, it’s not true”, Moratti told Ansa.
“I had the 30% stake of the club and I sold them to Thohir, why should I buy them back now?”
Some Inter fans hoped their legendary president would have made return to the club but Moratti has strongly denied that he is even thinking about a comeback.
Inter won their first Champions League after more than 40 years under the Moratti presidency.
Meantime the product of nerazzurri academy Zinho Vanheusden is set to sign a contract extension with the club.
According to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport, in fact, Inter will soon offer the promising centre-back a new contract until 2022. The player has just been promoted to senior team and Liverpool have been linked with signing him.
