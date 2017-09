Former Inter President Massimo Moratti had been linked with a shock return to the club but the ex nerazzurri president has ruled out a return in the club’s board.“No, it’s not true”, Moratti told Ansa. “I had the 30% stake of the club and I sold them to Thohir, why should I buy them back now?”Some Inter fans hoped their legendary president would have made return to the club but Moratti has strongly denied that he is even thinking about a comeback.Inter won their first Champions League after more than 40 years under the Moratti presidency.Meantime the product of nerazzurri academyis set to sign a contract extension with the club. Il Corriere dello Sport, According to today’s edition of in fact, Inter will soon offer the promising centre-back a new contract until 2022. The player has just been promoted to senior team and Liverpool have been linked with signing him.