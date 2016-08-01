Inter news: Perisic won’t move to Man Utd, cooled interest in Spurs winger
29 July at 15:44Inter are looking for a new winger to strengthen their attacking department. The nerazzurri are long time admirers of Lazio star Keita Balde although the Senegalese is not the only player on Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini shopping list.
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, Psg’s Angel Di Maria remains the nerazzurri’s biggest dream in terms of new summer signings. The Argentinean winger could leave the Parc des Princes if Neymar finally arrives in France and Inter would make him become the club’s most shining star.
The Serie A giants are in desperate need of a new winger given that Antonio Candreva could be shown the San Siro exit door this summer with Chelsea interested in signing the Italy International.
Tottenham star winger Erik Lamela is still being linked with a move to Inter but the Argentinean ace is on the sidelines since last October due to a hip injury and Inter are not open to make a huge investment to take him away from North London.
Meantime, Luciano Spalletti has blocked the exit of Ivan Perisic and the Italian paper believes the Croat is now keen to stay at the San Siro for one more season as he knows that he will play a key part in the club’s future.
