Inter are looking for a new winger to. The nerazzurri are long time admirers ofalthough the Senegalese is not the only player on Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini shopping list.According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, Psg’s Angel Di Maria remains the nerazzurri’s biggest dream in terms of new summer signings. The Argentinean winger could leave the Parc des Princes if Neymar finally arrives in France and Inter would make him become the club’s most shining star.The Serie A giants are in desperate need of a new winger given that Antonio Candreva could be shown the San Siro exit door this summer with Chelsea interested in signing the Italy International.Tottenham star wingerbut the Argentinean ace is on theand Inter are not open to make a huge investment to take him away from North London.Meantime, Luciano Spalletti has blocked the exit of Ivan Perisic and the Italian paper believes the Croat is now keen to stay at the San Siro for one more season as he knows that he will play a key part in the club’s future.