Inter: No Icardi, huge problem

Mauro Icardi’s brace was once again the difference as Inter saw off Cagliari in Sardinia. The Nerazzurri captain again demonstrated how key he was to his team as his goals proved decisive in keeping his men unbeaten in this Serie A campaign so far. With Luciano Spalletti’s men starting to embody a ruthless pragmatism spurred on mostly by the Argentinian’s ability to finish off games, the future looks bright. Take Icardi out of this equation however and the outlook is much darker.



Much has been and much more will be written about the devastating nature of Inter’s number nine. Icardi is developing into one of the best out and out goal scorers in world football and this season, with 15 goals in 14 games he looks on track to beat the Serie A’s record for goals in a single season that was set by fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuain whilst at Napoli. Back in 2015-16, GON-ZA-LO, netted 36 times in only 35 games and Napoli were very reliant on him in his time. It was only after his departure that Maurizio Sarri’s men developed a collective responsibility in sharing the goals that has seen them turn into what they are today.



Inter are at this moment in time overly reliant on Icardi and is it hard not be when you look at the statistics. 15 goals in 14 games is one thing but he has a ludicrous conversion rate of 38.5% (Squawka) and he has scored his goals this term from only 29 shots on target with 10 off target. Whilst he isn’t one dimensional he certainly enjoys goals on his right foot (11) whilst only once finding the net with his left, plus three headers. In total in his Inter career he has accumulated 96 goals in 170 games which means he will almost definitely reach his hundredth whilst he is still 24 years old (he is 25 in February).



The concerning issue for Inter is the now more frequently asked question, “What would they do without him?” If he were to be injured for a substantial amount of time, there is no doubt that the team would be in substantial trouble. When looking at the other goals scorers what is immediately notable is the disappointing nature of a plethora of players on perhaps 5-6 goals and even more disturbing is the timings of the last goals scored. Ivan Perisic has four (last v Hellas, Oct 30th) Marcelo Brozovic has three (his last against Cagliari, Nov 25th, although the other two came against Benevento), center back Milan Skriniar has two (last against Sampdoria on Oct 24th) followed by the men on single digits, Borja Valero, Matias Vecino, Danilo D’Ambrosio and most recently Eder who netted his solitary effort against Torino on November 5th. This over reliance on the Argentine could be Inter’s Achilles heel by the time the season ends.



Perhaps if the Nerazzurri ca last out until the transfer window opens in January then Spalletti and company may be able to add to their ranks. Games against Chievo, Juventus, Udinese, Sassuolo and a round in the Coppa Italia still stand before Christmas comes into full swing and this is navigable. He is still fighting fit of course but there have been few links with a striker as Ramires and Javier Pastore seem to be the main names doing the rounds in the Italian media.



Should Inter find a suitable second striker or by some miracle Gabriel Barbosa returns with a new sense of application and professionalism then they could mount a serious title challenge. Admittedly the seasons goal has always been the Champions League but if they had to play a substantial amount of the season without their talisman then even this could be in doubt. Perhaps the answer lies within and if the likes of Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Joao Mario and Brozovic step their game up then this collective responsibility that has been undertaken at Napoli may in fact be enough. One thing is for sure, Mauro Icardi is certainly a phenomenon and arguably, like Higuain, it is not possible to replace him with one man. Without Mauro there is no party at Inter and the sooner this is addressed, the better.



Richard Hall