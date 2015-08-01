Inter, there isn't only Gagliardini: there could also be a wingback addition

Suning's choice is clear : to invest. They could've went with a cheaper solution like Luiz Gustavo or Lucas Leiva but they preffered getting the more expensive Gagliardini. Speaking of Gagliardini, the agreements are in place but there are still a few bureaucratical issues to resolve.



GAGLIARDINI IS A DONE DEAL - There is still a few things to resolve but all the parties are working hard to close a deal as soon as possible. In the coming hours, Piero Ausilio will meet with the player's agent Riso as he will try to finalize a deal. Inter will then have to wait for the authorization from China. In the end it will be a loan with an option to buy but Atalanta wants some reassurances from Inter on the 27 million euros that they will have to dish out for Gagliardini.



OTHER MOVES - Once the Gagliardini deal is closed, then Inter will concentrate on selling some players: Jovetic is liked by Sevilla and in Germany, Felipe Melo is inches away from Palmeiras, Davide Santon is targeted by Sampdoria where as Kondogbia and Gabigol's situations still have to be resolved. If Inter can sell some players then Manchester United's Darmian and Zenit's Criscito will be on top of Inter's wishlist for their wingback position. In the mean time, Gagliardini is set to join Pioli's team ....



By Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)