CM.com’s Pasquale Guarro reports of Inter’s reinforcements on the market, as another wide player looks to be closer to Nerazzurri colors. After Dalbert’s arrival in Milan for medical exams, Inter are now preparing to deepen their talks with Serge Aurier. Today Inter has intensified contacts with PSG, so that in the coming days the Nerazzurri could make a decisive bid to reinforce their right flank, where he’d likely replace D'Ambrosio, who currently occupies that starting role.

FIRST SPEAKER - Before the final acceleration, however, the Nerazzurri have the need to define the group available to Spalletti. At this time, the Vittorio Emanuele club would have problems because of the excessive number rostered squad members. Murillo and Kondogbia are both waiting with bags packed, but there are also Jovetic and Gabigol, who could both move on to make room for Serge Aurier. After the last unforgettable season in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, is determined to leave Paris upon Dani Alves’ arrival.

adapted and translated by @davidbaleno