Inter offer Colombian defender as part of deal to sign Nainggolan
03 May at 18:51Inter have emerged as serious candidates to sign AS Roma star Radja Nainggolan, a long time Chelsea target. The Belgian star was chased by the Blues last summer but the giallorossi rejected every bid for their ace. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter DS Piero Ausilio has recently made contact with executives of AS Roma asking information about their stars Nainggolan, Strootman, Manolas and Rudiger.
Each one of these players is also being linked with a move to either Manchester United or Chelsea and Inter are believed to be on top of the queue for Manolas. The Italian paper reports Inter are also strongly interested in Nainggolan and are planning to offer Colombian defender Jaison Murillo in a player-plus-cash swap deal for Nainggolan.
The player, however, is reported to be willing to stay at his current club although AS Roma have still to give him a pay rise they promised almost a year ago.
What is for sure is that Nainggolan will be – once again - one of the most talked name around Europe next summer.
Go to comments