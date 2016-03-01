Inter are trying to get rid of Marcelo Brozovic, according to the latest reports.

The Gunners, who haven’t made any major investments in midfield, are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City in Premier League action, and are being criticized for not making major investments in the transfer window, outside of Alexandre Lacazette.

Linked to Chelsea and Manchester United in the past, Brozovic is admired by Jose Mourinho, but considered to be surplus to requirements at the San Siro.

Inter have an abundance of players in midfield, despite losing Geoffrey Kondogbia to Valencia of late. They’ve signed Matias Vecino and Borja Valero.

The midfielder struggled last season after a promising start, finding himself being cut from the starting squad with his motivation being called into question.

Even his early scoring streak under Stefano Pioli was offset by a disagreement with Frank De Boer, who barely played him at the beginning of the 2016-2017 season.

Brozovic still scored six goals last season in 28 games and, while believed to be a talented runner, is seen as being disorganized from a tactical perspective.

claim that Brozovic has been offered to Arsenal, with the Nerazzurri hoping to recoup €20 million from the deal, a far cry from the 30+m they wanted last summer.